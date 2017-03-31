Hershey's New Candy Bars Are Inspired By The 50 States (Photos)

If you're a fan of Hershey's candy, your home state and also variety, then the chocolate company has just released a slew of new products that will probably delight you.

Per The Impulsive Buy, Hershey's is making new candy bars inspired by the 50 states, and they are being sold as the "Flavors of America" bars.

Along with the bars, Hershey's is offering a variety of other new treats, such as Flavor of Hawaii Coconut Almond Kisses, Flavor of Florida Key Lime Pie Twizzlers Filled Twists, and the Flavor of Florida Orange Cream Pop Twizzlers Filled Twists, among others.

How decadent does this Hershey’s Flavor of New York Cherry Cheesecake Bar sound?

And how about the Hershey’s Flavor of California Strawberry KitKat?

I admit I'm skeptical but intrigued by the Hershey’s Flavor of Texas BBQ Payday Bar.

And I definitely wouldn't turn down the Hershey’s Flavor of Georgia Honey Roasted Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

What do you think of the new flavors so far? Are you hoping to see your state represented by the candy bars?